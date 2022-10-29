No thanks, Leelanau County Ordinance 1
I am a property owner in Northport and I would like to see the redevelopment of Timber Shores.
While people are moving to Leelanau County, they don't provide the level of business that allows our restaurants, gas station, specialty stores and grocery store to flourish. RV'ers start in April and go through October, which would be a great business boost.
Timber Shores was an upscale RV site and I don't think the new one will be any different. There are new businesses in town and they need customers to stay open and survive.
Mary Cermak Betzoldt
Adrian
