Dems did what was needed
Although I have concerns about the size of President Joe Biden’s recently passed American Rescue Plan, there is no dispute that it overwhelmingly benefits the people rather than the special interests. The Democratic Party was able to accomplish this by bypassing the filibuster. Over the years, Republicans have used the filibuster to prevent Democrats from getting things done on behalf of working people. As a result, many Americans have believed it doesn’t make any difference which party is in power.
Our previous president even tried, with some success, to con voters into believing that he was on their side. This despite the fact that his tax cuts went almost completely to the rich and corporations, and he spent his four years in office gutting regulations for the benefit of big business to the detriment of the American people. Hopefully, the Democrats will continue to do whatever it takes to get things done for the people.
Fred Cepela
Traverse City