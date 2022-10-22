What caused inflation
Economists agree that labor shortages and supply-chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, along with the war in Ukraine, are the primary causes of inflation.
However, we shouldn’t overlook the negative impacts of Trump administration policies. Tariffs imposed by the former president have directly contributed to inflation. Abandoning the Iran nuclear deal reduced oil supplies, resulting in higher prices. And, perhaps most importantly, the Trump administration’s immigration policies contributed to the inflation-causing labor shortages.
There is a long list of other factors, some related to climate change, that, like the Trump policies, have contributed in relatively minor ways to inflation. Fortunately, President Biden has helped us in the short term by, among other things, taking action to unclog supply chains and helped us in the longer term by working tirelessly to ensure passage of the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act.
Fred Cepela
Traverse City
