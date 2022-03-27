Be peace for one another
Those living horror, evil and cruelty cannot turn it off. For Ukrainians, it’s unimaginable. A mad man commits war crimes, genocide and evil. Is the world insane? How can God allow this to happen?
Years ago, a mad man in Germany committed war crimes and genocide. Many kept silent. Once when children were hanged, someone asked a rabbi “Where is God?” He replied, “There, hanging at the end of the rope.”
God is seen in Ukraine in a child catching his mother’s hand as their house burns, the old woman being helped across a makeshift bridge or a woman holding her daughter’s hand and carrying their dog. God has many tears. Inside us is an eternal spring of goodness, courage, kindness and love.
We must keep watching. We must pray this madness ends. We must object to politicians, celebrities, media who foster support for the mad man. We must pray for news people and photojournalists who keep the story of God’s tears alive. We must thank the Polish people and neighboring countries for open hearts and homes. There is room in the inn.
Donate to a legitimate charity, speak against evil and cruelty, be kind to everyone, see God in everyone and be peace for one another.
Father Patrick T. Cawley
Vanderbilt
