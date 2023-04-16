Time for Democratic Party to wake up
The Democrats recently ran a negative advertisement in the Elk Rapids News targeting state Sen. John DeMoose concerning firearm legislation.
Perhaps the Democratic Party should perform a little introspection: The Democratic Party controls the state Senate, House and office of the state attorney general.
I suggested to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that she request the lawmakers pass legislation requiring an individual to be 21 years of age to purchase any type of firearm and sign it into law. Such legislation was enacted by a Florida Republican administration after the Parkland school shooting and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently visited Michigan.
Gov. Whitmer, why have you not acted? Do you not want to add that level of protection for our students? You should not be concerned about an NRA reaction as they did not question Florida's raising the age to 21 to purchase any type of firearms.
Salvatore Castronovo
Elk Rapids
