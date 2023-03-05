Prohibit firearms sales to those under the age of 21
I have written to President Joe Biden and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer concerning the purchase of firearms by minors.
The solution is a simple one: Restrict the purchase of firearms of any type only to those over the age of 21.
After the Parkland School shooting in Florida, the Florida Legislature passed, and the Florida governor signed into law, a restriction of the purchase of firearms to those over 21 years of age.
This legislation reduces the risk of school shootings by students. The Democrats have control of both branches of the Michigan Legislature. Gov. Whitmer should request such legislation be passed, and sign it into law.
I have emailed Biden, suggesting that he issue an executive order restricting purchase of firearms to those over the age of 21. He has the authority to restrict the the age using the interstate commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution. This order would apply to any firearm that has crossed a state line – or that incorporates parts that have crossed a state line.
The U.S. Constitution is very clear, giving that authority to the president of the United States. This authority also resides in Congress, which can pass legislation with the same purpose.
Salvatore Castronovo
Elk Rapids
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.