Article in error
The article in the Sunday, June 17 Record-Eagle concerning “Juneteenth” is in error. It stated that the Emancipation Proclamation freed all slaves. It only freed the slaves in the Confederate states. The proclamation stated that “that all persons held as slaves” in the rebellious states “are and henceforward shall be free."
A preliminary “Emancipation Proclamation” was sent to the Confederate states on Sept. 22, 1862 by Abraham Lincoln threatening to free the slaves in the Confederate states if they did not cease hostilities. Consequently, slavery did not end in the “entire United States” until the Dec. 18, 1865 when the number of states approving a resolution adopting the 13th Amendment reached the required number to add the 13th Amendment to the Constitution.
June 19, 1865, the date the Emancipation Proclamation was enforced in the state of Texas, has been celebrated as a “State of Texas Holiday” for many years, as it should be a “State Holiday.” Thus, the reluctance of many states not to adopt the “Juneteenth”: as a state holiday.
Dec.18, when the last state adopted the 13th Amendment, should be declared a national holiday, making it problematic for states not to declare it a “state” holiday.
Salvatore Castronovo
Elk Rapids
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.