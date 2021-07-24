Stealth inflation appears
Has anyone noticed the “stealth inflation” being implemented by the commodity producers? What they are doing is reducing the size/volume of their commodities and increasing the price, while the container size remains the same. An example is clothes washing detergent. The volume has gone from 100 ounces to 93 ounces. The price has gone from $11.99 to $13.99. If one looks at the price, one would think that the price has gone up 16 percent, but in reality the price has gone from $0.12/oz. to $0.15/oz. or 25 percent.
Another example is orange juice. The volume has decreased from 64 oz. to 52 oz. and the price has escalated from $4 to $4.25. In this particular example the container size was reduced, but is the same in all other respects. Once again the price appears to have increased 6 percent, but in reality the price has increased from $0.06/oz. to $0.08/oz. — or an increase of 33 percent.
Grand Traverse region seniors, the convoluted method used to calculate the increase in your Social Security check will not even come close to compensate you for the inflation that is occurring due to the current administration’s wild spending.
Salvatore Castronovo
Elk Rapids