For state's sake, reinstate tariffs on Turkish tart cherries
The following letter, complete with photographs of the cut tart cherry trees, was sent to President Joe Biden and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. I suggest that anyone with an interest phone the president at (202) 456-1111 and request that tariffs be placed on Turkish tart cherries.
Mr. President:
I have enclosed two photos of Michigan tart cherry trees, which had been in their prime production years, that had to be cut down because the growers cannot compete with tart cherries from Turkey.
Turkey is dumping its tart cherries on the American market at prices which make it impossible for Michigan farmers to compete.
This is devastating to the Michigan economy.
Please reinstate the tariff on Turkish tart cherries as soon as possible.
Thank you.
Sincerely,
Salvatore Castronovo
Elk Rapids
