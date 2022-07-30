Here's the best choice for state Senate
The No. 1 qualified candidate for Michigan's state senate is John Damoose. He is a University of Michigan graduate and well-qualified to be a state senator.
I hold my advanced degrees from Michigan State University. As the saying goes: “Politics makes strange bedfellows.” I am putting my MSU allegiance aside and supporting this well-qualified U of M graduate.
John Damoose is not a “perennial” candidate and will represent your best interests.
Salvatore Castronovo
Elk Rapids
