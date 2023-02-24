They call it creative, but what exactly are they creating?
Once again TraverseConnect, under the leadership of Warren Call, seeks relevancy on the coattails of others by wading into affordable housing, wooing the city into giving them public funding to do something, anything, to remain relevant.
What happened to long-term, non-seasonal job creation? At one point, they called it "economic gardening." Then it was wellness checkups and now Creative Coast talent attraction - like Michigan was never creative. Now they want to jump on the housing bandwagon because they know venture capitalists have figured out another way to make easy money.
With a strong market and government support, real estate investment is a viable model to make money while selling the failed promise of affordable housing.
This private partisan political lobbying group has, for years, used public funds to shore up their own budget. The reasoning, they say, is for creating good-paying year-round local jobs. But, year after year, they only seem to rebrand themselves while only creating new jobs at TraverseConnect – much of this on the taxpayers' dime.
As some used to say, “Where’s the beef?” How many good long-term manufacturing or service worker jobs has TraverseConnect created to help sustain Traverse City?
Enough with the bull and more action, please.
Jim Carruthers
Traverse City
