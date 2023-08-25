Do we need more housing or to restrict vacation rentals?
At a recent housing meeting, it was suggested that Grand Traverse County was short 11,000 housing units and 2,000 are needed in Traverse City. Interesting, considering a 2023 Housing North assessment identified a “market-potential” to support 11,361 more housing units in Grand Traverse County. This is not the same as a shortage; it is a forecast of maximum possible units, with the greatest demand on affordable housing.
Planning Commissioners said they have little control over what is built if density zoning is approved. Are blanket zoning changes really going to meet this need or will it just fuel the investor market? Our true needs are housing the 100 individuals living in the Pines.
Census data tells us that one in three houses built in Traverse City is for vacation rentals. So is there a need for more housing or should policy makers be more concerned with restricting vacation rentals? This could open up more housing from the existing housing stock, especially when costs for construction and materials are so high.
Speculation is fueling investor/developer profits and doing little for affordable housing. Blanket zoning changes will not help and will only make our housing situation worse.
We can do better.
Sincerely,
Jim Carruthers
Traverse City
