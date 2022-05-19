Focus on needs
It’s unconscionable that half the residents in Traverse City (the east side) are now vulnerable to delays in response time due to staffing issues in the TC Fire Department. This is in direct conflict with the City Commission's mission which is to protect the health, safety and welfare of its citizens.
For several years now both the chief of fire and police have requested budget adjustments to meet the mounting needs these departments face with our growing town. Now that we have reached a critical tipping point, it’s time to react. Eliminating TIF would be a start. Use these tax revenues to benefit the entire city and not just a few blocks downtown. Other city services are underfunded as well like public works including water, sewer and storm-water.
Maybe it’s time this city slows down on the wants and focuses more on the needs. Adequately funding our fire and police departments is a good start. If we don’t have a community that is safe for everyone, how will we protect the health and welfare of those that live here?
The City Commission should budget for our pressing needs because it’s their mission to do so. Protect health, safety and welfare.
Jim Carruthers
Traverse City
