What will the DNR do?
It was interesting to read the "DNR changes course, buries bear" (Record-Eagle article Jan. 2, 2022). It has been almost four months. Where has he been all this time?
Ms. Vaughn with the Department of Natural Resources used the phrases "... to avoid further offending some residents..." and "to prevent perpetrating negative feelings and a painful memory ..." Could the phrase "to de-escalate a public relations nightmare" also apply?
The DNR made a big mistake in how they handled the bear who called Traverse City home. To my knowledge, they have never taken responsibility. They never admitted they did anything wrong or could have handled the situation better. Did they ever feel bad about what they did? We'll never know for sure. We only know that the bear paid the (ultimate) price.
Several questions I asked in my original letter (September 2021) have never been answered. The question now is what happens going forward? It's too late for this animal. Faced with similar circumstances, what will the DNR do? What will the acronym DNR really stand for?
Terry Carrithers
Old Mission