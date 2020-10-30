Sen. Peters is looking out for Michigan
As a property owner on Lake Michigan’s shoreline, I am very concerned about rising water levels, as are many throughout Michigan.
Our Sen. Gary Peters is addressing this problem by introducing bipartisan legislation to provide support for communities affected by it, and he is dealing with the control of toxic substances and invasive species in the lakes, and other issues.
He also fought to protect funding for the Great Lakes when it was at risk of being cut. All of this while working productively on numerous other problems. Let’s re-elect him.
Robert Carrico
Grant Township
Commented
