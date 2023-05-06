Be precise about guns so lobbyists can't undercut your argument
In that Megan Giles Cooney article, published April 26, I support her views, but there was some flawed logic – or an assumption – as far as “banning AR-15s."
The AR-15 is one of many long guns and handguns that have the capability to fire many, many bullets in a short time and be reloaded in seconds with a magazine.
All guns with this type of design, a military design, should be strictly controlled – as should machine guns, sawed-off shotguns, dynamite, narcotics.
Gun control advocates will be more effective if they learn about gun design and type of actions. They often confuse a weapon with semi-automatic action with automatic or not realize some handguns can fire 30-plus rounds before you find your phone and call 911.
Let’s try to be accurate and inclusive because the gun lobby will distort your words and discount your purpose.
Anthony Carolan
Traverse City

