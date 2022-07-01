An act of kindness
I feel strongly that abortion can be an act of kindness for a child. My husband and I were looking forward to the birth of our first child. However, she was born with a major lung problem that meant she had only a 2 % chance of living.
We learned that any more children we conceived would have this same problem. I began taking “the pill” to prevent this. I did not conceive again. If I had, I would have had an abortion as soon as possible. A 5-week-old fetus does not have the nerve development to feel pain to the degree a 2-year-old baby does, as it suffocates to death.
Abortion can be the kindest choice.
Dianne Carlton
Traverse City
