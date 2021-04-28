Talk to children about racism
The Grand Traverse area is not so grand. I felt shocked on April 24 reading the "Hate-Chat" article in the Record-Eagle. I appreciated Sunday's editorial in response.
An early memory of mine (1944) is of my grandmother saying "They may be the enemy, but you don't talk about them that way."
Parents must discuss the evil of racism and bigotry with their children, not just model respectful and accepting attitudes toward others. The Snapchat "Slave Trade" kids are evidence children in our community are in need of important discussions about racism from their parents.
Dianne Carlton
Traverse City