An open call to all Republicans
This is an open letter and a call to action for everyone in our local and regional community who consider themselves to be Republican.
Trump has gone too far – again? Finally? In January 2021, he was primarily responsible for an attempted insurrection in our nation's Capitol. He is openly meeting and supporting racists and anti-Semites. Now he has called for the suspension of the U.S. Constitution.
If you are a state or national Republican legislator, it is past time to openly and publicly rebuke him. Republicans everywhere should commit to never again supporting him in any way for any public office ever again.
Will you stand for democracy and the integrity of the United States, or will you remain silent and stand with this would-be dictator?
Edward Carlson
Traverse City
