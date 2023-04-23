People have no say in changes that benefit commissioners
Grand Traverse County Board Chairman Rob Hentschel commented recently that, outside of partisan political activists, there have been no complaints or concerns by the public regarding the recent changes in the per diem payment.
He ended his comments thusly, "And it is easy because we are the ones doing the work ... We have the workload."
I suspect that many hundreds of Grand Traverse County residents disagree with this assessment, and are outraged at these words and the actions taken by several of the commissioners, notably Hentschel, vice chairman Brad Jewett and Darryl Nelson.
These commissioners have significantly increased their salaries, approved access to healthcare coverage by the county, and almost doubled the per diem payment.
There are individuals in our communities who volunteer at organizations, such as school boards and nonprofit organizations. These people serve to enhance the common good in their communities, receive no pay or benefits and many devote as many hours per month to these roles as the county commissioners.
The fact that these changes have been unilaterally implemented shows there is no oversight for their egregious actions. The ultimate oversight is the ballot box. Let's ensure these offenders are voted out of office so they can no longer abuse our trust and inappropriately spend our precious tax dollars.
Edward Carlson
Traverse City
