What Gillman got right
The Grand Traverse County Road Commission board recently got themselves a 40- to 45-percent pay increase, OK'd by the county commissioners last week.
The road commission board is appointed, rather than elected, and they control their budget without direct voter oversight.
Jason Gillman, the board chairman, called the raises a pittance. In his response to a county board member regarding the increase, Gillman said, "I don't think like you."
Based on the arrogance and insensitive nature of that statement, I'd say he got the first three words right.
Edward Carlson
Traverse City
