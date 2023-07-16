Praise to city streets department for quick response, good work

I am writing to recognize the prompt response and effective repair by the Traverse City streets department.

After a recent heavy rain, a portion of our street on Timberlane Drive washed out and was in danger of collapsing on the road's edge. Following my call, a streets department crew responded in two days to fix the road and clean up the sand and gravel that had spilled into the street.

A similar washout occurred a couple of years ago and the streets department responded in just as timely a manner to repair the road and clean up the mess.

Thank you for a job well done.

Edward Carlson

Traverse City

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you