Praise to city streets department for quick response, good work
I am writing to recognize the prompt response and effective repair by the Traverse City streets department.
After a recent heavy rain, a portion of our street on Timberlane Drive washed out and was in danger of collapsing on the road's edge. Following my call, a streets department crew responded in two days to fix the road and clean up the sand and gravel that had spilled into the street.
A similar washout occurred a couple of years ago and the streets department responded in just as timely a manner to repair the road and clean up the mess.
Thank you for a job well done.
Edward Carlson
Traverse City
