Absurd situation
Some elected Republican officials have criticized President Joe Biden for not taking stronger sanctions against Russia for Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Yet the Republications remain silent to the comments of their party leader who has praised Putin's actions as brilliant strategy.
There is no limit to the Republican's hypocrisy. We can begin to remedy this absurd situation in the elections this November.
Edward Carlson
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.