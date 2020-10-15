Thoughts for voters
Before you vote, consider:
1. Do you think it is OK for a president to refer to military personnel who died in combat or taken prisoner serving their country as "suckers" and "losers"?
2. Is it OK for a president to increase U.S. federal debt from $16 trillion (when he took office) to $23 trillion (before COVID) after promising to eliminate all debt in four to five years?
3. Is it OK for a president to disdain social distancing and wearing masks and ridicule people who do during the most severe health crisis in 100 years?
If you answered "no" to some, most or all, don't vote for President Donald Trump.
Edward Carlson
Traverse City
