Actions louder than words
Donald Trump has lately been taking all the credit for an improving U.S. economy, citing in particular the decline in unemployment from 4.7 to 3.5 percent since he took office. Despite his claims, the economy remains on pretty much the same growth path it's been on for the past decade. The unemployment rate declined significantly more in President Obama's last 5 years in office from 9.8 to 4.7 percent.
Trump also cites the improvement in the economy for all Americans. Let's take a look at what he has done for (to) working class and middle class Americans.
1. Trump has proposed massive cuts to the Medicaid program and continues to seek the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. If successful, tens of millions Americans will once again be without health insurance.
2. Trump has proposed to gut HUD public housing allowances by more than half. This comes at a time when homelessness has become a national disgrace and the term "affordable housing" has become an oxymoron.
3. Trump has proposed cutting Social Security by $25 billion, significantly reducing benefits for the 10 million Social Security disability recipients.
These proposals remind me of the adage that actions speak much louder than words.
Edward Carlson
Traverse City
