Getting through to climate deniers
Deservedly or not, William Shatner is a living legend. To be fair, he has given us some solid TV work, but also some of the most cringey performances ever recorded. Shatner was interviewed by CNN after his recent space flight. Discussing climate change, I felt his bewilderment at our collective “inability to see what’s coming our way.” He began saying, “I come back filled and overwhelmed with sadness and empathy for this beautiful thing we call Earth.” He made an emotional plea to unite to face this threat. “What is tragic is if our children, especially our children’s children, don’t have a chance to be part of this beautiful thing we call Earth ... and it’s just sad.”
Although celebrity status does not automatically confer wisdom, I found him genuine and insightful and if he can break through to even a few climate deniers, good on him.
The outlook is discouraging, but we are the ones who need to remain hopeful and to act now. With COP26 and the reconciliation package in active discussion, we sit at a pivotal moment. Act now and join the thousands of voices calling for a price on carbon in budget reconciliation at cclusa.org/white-house.
Mark Cannon
Traverse City