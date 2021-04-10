Devastating change coming
The auto insurance reform passed in 2019 will be devastating to accident victims, families and the post-acute care industry in Michigan. On July 1, the reform limits access to care for thousands of accident victims with thousands of jobs lost. State House Bill 4486 and Senate Bill 0314 offer a fix keeping providers in business and ensuring accident victims continue to get the care they need without raising insurance rates.
My sister was paralyzed from the chest down in an auto accident. No-fault insurance helped reinvent her life and with 24/7 attendants she teaches in a university. She requires skilled nurses for everything including bladder and bowels. No fault allows her and the family to live normal lives.
The reform cuts her compensation for attendant care by 45 percent on which she cannot survive. She will have to quit working, declare bankruptcy and go to a state-funded nursing home for care as will thousands of survivors. Many can die prematurely. Clinics, therapists and rehabilitation facilities will downsize or close damaging Michigan's economy and shifting millions of dollars from private insurance to Medicaid.
HB 4486 and SB 0314 establish a fair fee schedule. “Wait-and-see” doesn’t work. There are billions of dollars in the catastrophic fund for care.
Peggy Campbell
Northville