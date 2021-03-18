Don’t throw out the good with the bad
The editorial cartoon favoring term limits for elected officials ignores Michigan’s experience. States are “laboratories of democracy,” and our experiment has failed. Our legislature is filled with neophytes and amateurs with no institutional memory of effective governance. Just about the time they gain some experience in how to get things done, they must depart. Lobbyists are the ones with long-term knowledge.
Michigan’s long-serving officials have been among its best: William Milliken; Frank Kelley; Carl Levin; Phillip Hart, the guy the Senate named its building for. Yes, I lament some that keep serving. I’d love to show Rep. Jack Bergman the door. But the way to do that is through elections, not artificial limits that throw out the good with the bad. The 20th century’s greatest president, FDR, was elected four times. Voters had confidence in his wisdom and competence.
Chris Campbell
Traverse City