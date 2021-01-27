Time to grow up
I’m appalled by Commissioner Ron Clous and his enabler, Commissioner Rob Hentschel. I have no problem with gun ownership, but a public official who displays a gun in a public meeting is reprehensible. Generally, people who feel a need to make a show of weaponry are weak and insecure. We need leadership from public officials, not cowardly behavior.
Leaders would find more important issues facing our county than carrying guns and encouraging people to disregard our bold, effective governor’s rules on COVID protection. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s leadership has kept our infection rates lower than in other similar states.
If the commissioners need projects to keep themselves busy, how about creating an effective way to get our residents vaccinated. We've got a leadership vacuum in a field that affects everybody directly.
Please, children, grow up. Behave like responsible adults.
Chris Campbell
Traverse City