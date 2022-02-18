Protect against exploiters
Shea O’Brien got so much wrong about our city. First, there’s the false dichotomy between biking, the Bay, our trails and favoring a well-scaled community. I bike to work year-round, enjoy trails and the Bay and also live in an old neighborhood that I want to protect against exploiters. My small house was built in 1908; that’s a past that really existed.
Protecting our downtown against real estate exploiters isn’t favoring a “romanticized past." It’s choosing to maintain a pleasant small community with resources that others would like to turn into money. Attending to the scale of a community isn’t elitist. Building exotic downtown condos for wealthy retirees and visiting executives is.
The exploiters always talk “affordable housing” and then build for maximum profit. And if we want to make housing available for people to live here, we can begin by outlawing short-term rentals. We could work on returning to an income distribution that allows middle-class families to thrive and afford housing.
Chris Campbell
Traverse City
