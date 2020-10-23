Moderates must speak up
The liberal/socialist wing of the Democratic Party took over. Moderate members don’t speak up. These people aim to destroy our America. They demean our country on the “fake news” networks.
How did they subvert these institutions? They hate our Constitution, democracy, political system — everything American. They want to bring socialism here.
Liberal college professors brainwashed young people with dreams of a “better society.” Everything “free, free, free.” Free doesn't exist — not college, not medical care.
If they get in power, 70 percent of your wages goes to the government. That's how socialism works.
If these people dislike our country, leave.
Bob Callan
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.