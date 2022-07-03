Supreme Court ruling
The Supreme Court made the right decision because it is the same one the Supreme Being would have made.
Re: the article on June 25 from Bridge Michigan, “Michigan Reacts to Decision.” It is wrong and unfair for the Record-Eagle to print such a one-sided piece without providing one that balances it. It gives the liberal (and overwhelmingly emotional) point of view only and promotes the impression that most, if not all, Michiganders are in tears over the ruling. Absolutely no effort whatsoever was made to present the views of those of us who are thrilled at the demise of Roe v. Wade.
But I'm not surprised to see such treatment of a hot-button issue by that content provider. I will now add Bridge Michigan to the New York Times on my short list of articles I refuse to read.
John Caestecker
Kewadin
