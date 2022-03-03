Voting rules petition
The Record-Eagle disappointed me this past Sunday by parroting a phrase commonly used by the Associated Press when reporting on voter legislation and initiatives. In her lead paragraph on Page 1, Ms. Patti Brandt Burgess writes that the initiative sponsored by Secure MI Vote "will make it harder to vote."
This is grossly inaccurate. What should be written is, "will make it harder to vote fraudulently or illegally." While expect the AP to omit that qualification due to their left-leaning views, I urge the editors of the Record-Eagle to clean up that phrase.
No one in their right mind believes that voter suppression is a good thing and requiring one's ID is critically important in validating election returns. Affidavits are not enough. Are we allowed to register for COVID vaccinations, receive government benefits like Social Security or fly on an airplane by signing an affidavit? Of course not. And if any registered voter has trouble obtaining a valid ID, Secure MI Vote would create a $3 million state fund to provide free ID to those who claim a hardship.
Please be responsible and read the initiative away from the media noise, think rationally and decide for yourself.
John Caestecker
Kewadin
