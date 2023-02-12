Tax legislation – and what it means to us
After reading the Record-Eagle Feb. 2 editorial, "Be wary of tone-deaf tax breaks," the $9-billion state tax surplus (as reported by The Detroit News) is an eye-popper.
Since there are about 4.45 million employed taxpayers in this state, according to datausa.io, that means that the state is holding slightly more than $2,000 per each one of us.
Please realize that it's not their money — it's ours. Lansing is merely the custodian of those dollars. With the largesse of the mostly unspent American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds, courtesy of U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Charles Schumer, there is no justifiable reason not to return it to the people who overpaid.
I know Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, et.al., want to target tax cuts for those to whom they owe allegiance – union pensioners especially. However, nothing could be more equitable (to use a favorite term of theirs) than to give it back to all of us who provided the surplus in the first place.
I urge you to contact your representatives.
John Caestecker
Kewadin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.