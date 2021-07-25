Honest elections report
An honest report fells a goliath lie.
Michigan’s Senate Oversight Committee penned a mighty report titled “The November 2020 Election in Michigan.” Three Republicans (Chairman Ed McBroom) and one Democrat demonstrated integrity and due diligence in their investigations and reporting. Their report received national acclaim as a strong repudiation of claims that the election ”was stolen.”
Here the voices of the small people (clerks, canvassers, representatives, senators, secretaries of states and justices) who consistently have been confirming the integrity of the election via their administration, certification, oversight, auditing and adjudication have been banded together, in defense of the truth, in a report which reads:
“We must all remember: extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof.”
“Our clear finding is that citizens should be confident the results represent the true results of the ballots cast by the people of Michigan. The Committee strongly recommends citizens use a critical eye and ear toward those who have pushed demonstrably false theories for their own personal gain.”
Why should the public support a forensic audit when Donald Trump could have and did not pursue a full hand recount of Michigan at his own campaign's expense?
Eric Cadeau
L’Anse