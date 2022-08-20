Don't waste taxpayer money on train study
I am writing in regards to the Aug. 19 story about millions more public dollars being authorized to study building a passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City.
The proponents of the train estimate that it will cost $1 billion and will carry 1.5 million passengers per year. This leads me to ask two questions:
First, with all of the dire problems we have in this state and country, is transporting well-off people between Ann Arbor and TC the best use of a billion dollars of public money?
Second, how will the residents of TC benefit from the addition of hundreds of thousands more tourists each year? There have been times when it made sense to spend public dollars to generate economic activity here, but these days it is hard to find a square inch of space to ourselves.
I hope the Record-Eagle and the community will ask some hard questions before we enable this special-interest boondoggle to spend any more precious public dollars.
Chris Bzdok
Traverse City
