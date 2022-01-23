Long Lake dredging moratorium
In the late 1970s, Square Lake in Orion Township/Oakland County became known as "The Disappearing Lake" when a developer dredged canals on adjacent Lake Orion to create waterfront properties. The dredging intercepted ground water flow and ultimately caused Square Lake water level to drop more than 4 feet.
It wasn’t pretty.
Court cases lasted 10 years while residents suffered huge consequences as a result of the loss of what had been a beautiful, useable lake. Finally, at significant and ongoing expense (to this day), a large, deep well was installed to pump upwards of 250 gallons of water per minute (not a typo) to restore and maintain that lake. Oakland County and /or the Disappearing Lakes Association would be able to provide documentation, I’m sure.
Beware of dredging.
Cheryl Bzdok
Traverse City
Former resident of Square Lake, Orion Township
Former board member of the Disappearing Lakes Association