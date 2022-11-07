Good choice for GT county board
If you live in Grand Traverse County's District 7, from Boardman neighborhood up to the tip of Old Mission Peninsula, please vote for TJ Andrews as your next county commissioner.
TJ is one of the smartest and most dynamic people I know. She will rise above partisan bickering and seek real solutions for our community: for housing, jobs and our environment.
No one is more determined. No one is more dedicated. No one has more integrity.
If you’ve had enough of politicians, vote for someone whose only goal is to serve the people. Vote for TJ.
Chris Bzdok
Traverse City
