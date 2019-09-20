Hospitality house definition
As a volunteer at Munson Manor (hospitality house), I read the article (Sept. 17) with interest. I can't help wonder if the "rankled" owner(s) who want to compare themselves to a hospitality house also want to charge comparable rates? Are they familiar with the daily rates at MManor? They range from $30-$55 per night. Thirty dollars equals a room with one twin bed; $55 will accommodate a family of five. Financial hardship? Check with a manager. Included is daily breakfast, access to full-service kitchen for food storage/preparation, shuttle service, etc.
Cheryl Bzdok
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.