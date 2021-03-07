Letter: Byron
I’m a resident of Old Mission who was previously on the township board. The wineries of Old Mission are suing the town board to undo the protections built into our ordinance. Please contact the Board in writing or appear at a meeting and support their efforts to maintain our current winery ordinance. Added traffic from the changes the wineries want will exacerbate current traffic problems.
WHY?? One artery on and off the peninsula causes traffic back-ups to the signal. Traffic speeds (slower or faster) make driving frustrating for farmers and residents.
Private property has been trespassed for turnarounds, photo ops, etc.
Farmers need to quickly get their produce to market for processing.
Residents and summer property owners have paid nearly $20 million in extra taxes to protect ag land.
Our ordinance was written to protect low impact ag and residents, not to support more intense commercial activities turning this unique, special piece of land into party central. Let the Board know you support them.
Jill Byron
Traverse City