Rethink road funding
Before you vote, consider:
- Road Commission (RC) is an appointed, independent board with no reporting relationship to the county commission.
- Three RC members live in the same township. Many of their roads were fixed, as they lead to the desired Hammond/Hartman bridge.
- Taxpayers pay twice for budgeted items through Grand Traverse County taxes and again when "services" are provided (brining, culvert cleaning, special assessments).
- Fewer than 120 miles of GTC's 1,000 miles of roads were improved since the previous millage.
Commissioners should rethink before asking taxpayers for more money to misspend. As the governor said, "fix the damn roads."
Jill Byron
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.