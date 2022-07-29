PDR protects our farm community
Peninsula Township is making its final push to protect currently available farmland and open space by using taxpayer money to purchase the development rights from the parcels.
Nationally, farm and rangelands are being lost at an alarming rate to development.
We have great farmers, produce and views to protect on the peninsula with new farmers coming through the pipeline. But we need the available land so they can purchase, work it and bring their products to market.
So, on Tuesday, please vote “Yes” to support our farm community. Help keep our community viable, “grow” new farmers and retain the beauty of the Peninsula.
Jill Byron
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.