Warner for NMC trustee
Our community college has an opportunity to elect a well-respected and accomplished retired University of Michigan professor who served for 45 years teaching and conducting research in the School of Public Health.
Ken’s experience in academic administration as dean of the School of Public Health will further strengthen our existing trustee board skillset and provide sound decision-making to the many challenges higher education institutions face in today’s changing environment. Please support Ken Warner.
Bruce L. Byl
Traverse City
