Celebrate the next generation - they deserve the praise
If you're disappointed and/or negative about today’s youth: don’t despair. Freedom and decency, hard work and manners thrive in northern Michigan.
We were met at the Leland marina by a crew of under 20-year-olds. These young people knew how to negotiate dockage and weren't afraid to offer help. They swept the docks and tended to trash.
After settling in at our dock, I saw a fishing boat raise an offending political flag. I groaned, as I escaped Florida only a month ago, seemingly to enjoy Free Michigan. A call to the harbormaster sympathized, but he had his hands tied. The marina was full of families celebrating Father’s Day. The flag was disgusting, but had hidden meaning for vulgarity. Every child knew its vile message. I couldn't let this go. I'm a 72-year-old female, but unafraid to be an upstander rather than a bystander.
I met the young crew later on the dock. They relayed that this happened before. All were registered voters. One walked up to the offending person, while her friends sat nearby if she needed them. Road rage can extend to any kind of rage. The flag came down.
Her father, the harbormaster, said she explained this wasn't the place for politics. I'm proud of this crew. I'm hopeful the next generation will act against hatred of any kind. Well done, Leland Harbor.
Sandra L. Button
Charlevoix
