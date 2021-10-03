Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.