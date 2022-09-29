Paying for fast food and fancy coffee
When consuming a meal from Chick-fil-A, does one ever curse the sumptuous wage of the company's CEO they're supporting?
Or, while drinking a lavish cupful from Starbucks, is the high price acceptable because the CEO earns part of the cost of his exorbitant salary by bringing a taste of Seattle to Michigan?
As stated in the Sept. 18 Opinion piece, most of us are not getting 9-percent raises this year, but that hasn't shortened the line of eager customers at these two "high-brand" establishments whose top management are paid opulent wages.
My point is this: Public employees, such as the City of Traverse city manager and city attorney and the Grand Traverse County staff, have the ignoble obligation of having their wages made public. Mind you, these people – and all other municipal employees – have comparably much lower wages than others in the private sector.
Yet we pay these municipal employee wages grudgingly. But we pay the wages of those CEOs (through consumption) of the popular fancy-food restaurants with smiles.
Once you compare the wages, no one should write Opinion pieces disparaging the worth of our municipal employees who are your neighbors.
Jane Ellen Bush
Lake Ann
