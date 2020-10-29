Supporting O'Neil for state rep.
I support Dan O’Neil for state representative because he has a plan to support small businesses, many of which have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Dan supports tapping into Michigan’s billion dollar rainy day fund to help small businesses access credit, investing aggressively in economic development projects as well as job training and apprenticeships.
He understands that we need to also invest in our local infrastructure to attract more quality businesses and the well paying jobs they can provide. Dan was recently endorsed by the Traverse Connect PAC and is widely recognized for his pro-business positions.
Rhonda K. Busch
Traverse City
