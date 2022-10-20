BATA seeks millage renewal
Some of our most vulnerable neighbors need your yes vote on the Bay Area Transportation Authority (BATA) millage renewal this fall.
People depend on BATA daily to get to work, school, health and educational opportunities. Our public transportation system is critical for a safe, accessible community.
BATA delivers 1,000 rides a day, helping seniors, students and people with disabilities 365 days a year. BATA's drivers also help children access essential health and education opportunities.
If the millage isn't approved, BATA will lose up to 40% of its funding. Please go to the end of the ballot and vote yes for BATA.
Dan Buron
Traverse City
