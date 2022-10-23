Abortion is not a right, it's a death
October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Women (and their partners) who suffer miscarriage are devastated and grieve as if their child was with them for a day, weeks, months or even years.
Yet society treats elective abortion as a "reproductive right" and a "choice," denying that choosing abortion affects the mother or father of that child.
A child dying in the womb is the same as a child dying after leaving the womb. It's still death. Since when can humans decide who lives and who dies?
Vote no on Proposal 3 and help protect the tiniest of humans.
Polly Burns
Reed City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.