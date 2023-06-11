City zoning ordinance proposal needs rejecting
The latest zoning ordnance proposal should be voted down.
No matter how many parcels they slice and dice, these hot shots they hired will not be paying the bills; you will!
Traverse City infrastructure is already under pressure. Cramming more people into a box will create more need, which the city is unable to provide. The idea that the development will not affect your quality of life is laughable – and they will be laughing all the way to the bank.
I say you're already overdeveloped. Whatever they have in mind, which is so vague, it will be unaffordable for most.
When you live in a cool city, everybody wants in on the action, which drives up the price.
So what they propose is this: Cram them in at high prices, and worry about the infrastructure later.
The way they're packaging this harebrained idea is this: Your quality of life will not be affected; our community will be happy and grow together.
Basically, what they are saying is they want the old fogies out, and replaced with young, cool people.
Protect what you have – or they will take it away forever.
Cliff Burkholder
Grayling
